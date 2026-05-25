Rahul backs NEET protests, BJP accuse him of fomenting unrest

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The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties of trying to foment unrest over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, with Union Minister Piyush Goyal alleging a “major conspiracy” to destabilise the Narendra Modi government.

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The allegations followed Gandhi’s endorsement of Youth Congress protests against the NEET-UG paper leak and his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the matter.

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“When millions of young people are on the streets, when the future of 2.2 lakh children is at stake and the Prime Minister remains silent, the government is not focused on responding but on evading,” Gandhi said on X, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a foolproof system to prevent future paper leaks.

Sharing a video of protests in Rajasthan, Gandhi also accused the BJP government in the state of using lathis against demonstrators.

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Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Goyal claimed that the Congress, other opposition parties and the “toolkit gang” were attempting to spread “anarchy” after repeatedly failing to defeat the BJP at the ballot box.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement points to a major conspiracy by the Congress, together with all opposition parties and the toolkit gang, dreaming of destabilising India,” Goyal said in a post on X.

“When Rahul Gandhi and his associates realised they could not remove the dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the hearts of the people and could not defeat the BJP in a direct democratic contest, they now seek to incite violence across the country,” he added.

Goyal also accused the Congress of undermining India’s constitutional institutions and seeking foreign interference in domestic affairs.

“Defaming the country, insulting constitutional institutions and going abroad to appeal to foreign powers to interfere in India’s internal matters reveals the Congress’s true intentions,” he said.

BJP MP and party spokesperson Sambit Patra likewise accused Gandhi of trying to unseat the Modi government “through riots and anarchy”, citing alleged remarks made by the Congress leader during a meeting of the party’s Minority Department advisory council.

Patra further alleged that Gandhi was pursuing a “foreign agenda” at the behest of forces intent on weakening Indian democracy, naming billionaire investor George Soros.

“As long as this government enjoys the blessings of the people, it will continue to serve the country,” Patra said.