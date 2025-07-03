DT
PT
Rahul completes one year as LoP

Rahul completes one year as LoP

Vows to uphold Constitution
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Rahul Gandhi. ANI File
As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi completed one year as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, he pledged to uphold the Constitution and amplify the voice of the people.

Rahul, in a social media post, said, “As I complete one year as the LoP in the Lok Sabha. I am sharing with you the memories, experiences and my ongoing fight to protect the Constitution.”

“My parliamentary speeches outline my vision for India’s economy and shed light on the factors that led to INDIA bloc’s success in 2024 Parliament elections,” Gandhi said.

He also recalled his interactions with a wide section of society from the Manipur residents who were affected by the ethnic conflict to farmers, Anganwadi workers and Dalit youth across the country.

