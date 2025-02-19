Rahul exempted from attending court in defamation case
A Pune court on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed over his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, citing his top-level security and the Leader of Opposition status....
Advertisement
A Pune court on Tuesday granted permanent exemption from appearance to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed over his alleged objectionable remarks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar, citing his top-level security and the Leader of Opposition status.
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement