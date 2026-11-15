Rahul flags voter deletions, questions legitimacy of ‘24 polls at Hyderabadsummit

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that 14 crore voters had subsequently been declared non-existent or ineligible during electoral roll revisions. He also accused the BJP and RSS of seeking to turn gig workers into bonded labourers for the benefit of big corporations.

Addressing the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, Rahul questioned how the Election Commission could declare millions of voters invalid after they had participated in the general elections. He claimed that nearly 140 million people who were registered voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections had subsequently been classified as non-existent voters or non-voters. “If the Election Commission has declared 140 million voters illegal non-voters, then how is that election possibly legitimate?” Rahul asked.

The Congress leader cited Maharashtra as an example of alleged electoral manipulation, pointing to the contrasting performance of the Opposition alliance in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held just months apart in 2024. Rahul claimed that the Opposition alliance had performed well in the parliamentary elections but suffered a crushing defeat in the Assembly polls despite securing almost the same number of votes. He alleged that 70 lakh voters were added to the electoral rolls within three months and claimed that all these additional votes went to the BJP, helping it win the election.

The Congress has repeatedly questioned the EC over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, including large-scale deletions and additions. The allegations cited by Rahul have not been independently established.

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Earlier in the day, addressing the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, Rahul accused PM Narendra Modi and the RSS of promoting an economic model that benefited billionaires and large companies at the expense of workers. He said the country faced a choice between two competing ideologies, one that treated workers as expendable labour and another that sought to protect their rights and ensure they received a fair share of economic benefits.

Rahul alleged that the BJP-RSS wanted gig workers to work long hours, face injuries and risk their lives while companies such as Uber and Ola, along with wealthy industrialists, enjoyed the benefits of their labour. He accused the BJP and RSS of seeking to reduce workers to the status of bonded labourers and servants.

Contrasting this with the Congress's approach, Rahul said gig workers and labourers formed the backbone of the country and deserved social security, financial protection and better working conditions. He said the Congress wanted to provide gig workers with insurance coverage, payments linked to every transaction and dedicated resting facilities.

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The leader maintained that workers should be treated as partners in economic growth rather than merely as a source of cheap labour, adding that his party would continue to fight for their rights and welfare.