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Home / India / ‘Rahul Gandhi a symbol of anarchy’: Nitin Nabin slams sit-in outside PM’s residence 

‘Rahul Gandhi a symbol of anarchy’: Nitin Nabin slams sit-in outside PM’s residence 

Says the Prime Minister is not merely the leader of one party but the elected representative of 1.4 billion citizens

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:36 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Rahul Gandhi is detained by police during a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, July 21, 2026. REUTERS
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The BJP on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi's sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence describing Gandhi as a symbol of anarchy.

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"The conduct displayed today by Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi is entirely unbecoming and condemnable. We have consistently maintained that Rahul is emerging as a symbol of anarchy. Certain parliamentary offices do not belong to any single party. The Prime Minister is not merely the leader of one party but the elected representative of 1.4 billion citizens,” Nabin said.

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He said the behaviour of Rahul and his team and their attempt to incite anarchy during their protest near the Prime Minister's residence clearly indicated that they are not practising politics of dissent, but politics of anarchy.

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"It is particularly concerning that a senior leader like Mallikarjun Kharge accompanied Rahul. Today's incident is undoubtedly unfortunate and it is a dark day in India's political history. We have served in the Opposition for long and never breached boundaries," Nabin said.

He added that when Rahul set conditions, they were accepted and yet he backed out once the process moved forward.

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"We would tell our colleagues in the Congress that we are always ready for any kind of dialogue on the floor of Parliament. However, the emerging trend of breaching decorum and the anarchic mindset developing within your ranks are certainly distressing the nation," Nabin said.

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