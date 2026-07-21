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Home / India / Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of crushing students’ future, demands PM Modi’s apology

Rahul Gandhi accuses Centre of crushing students’ future, demands PM Modi’s apology

Rahul says students are protesting against what he describes as "broken education and examination system"

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:42 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. Image credit/PTI
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to students over the police action against protesters, accusing the Centre of failing the country’s youth and refusing to address concerns over the education and examination system.

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Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul said the Prime Minister had remained silent despite the events of Monday and should apologise to students instead of allowing them to be beaten during protests.

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He said the students were protesting against what he described as a broken education and examination system, adding that their concerns went far beyond examinations and reflected anxiety over their future and employment opportunities.

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Rahul alleged that competitive examinations, seen by many young people as their only pathway to a better future, had also been undermined. He further accused the government of allowing the RSS to exercise undue influence over the education system and alleged that policies favoured industrialists while ordinary youth struggled for opportunities.

Calling the issue “much bigger than education”, the Congress leader said students were expressing frustration over what they saw as a lack of future prospects in the country.

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He demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding them responsible for the situation.

Rahul also said he would meet students who were injured during Monday’s protests.

The Congress leader said Opposition parties had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought a discussion on issues concerning students. According to Rahul, the Speaker indicated that such a discussion would require the government’s approval, a move the Congress questioned.

Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal also criticised the Centre over the police action, describing it as an excessive response to what he called a peaceful student protest.

He said the Opposition would continue to press for a discussion in Parliament and reiterated the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Alleging that the government’s handling of the protests reflected an anti-student and anti-youth approach, Venugopal accused the Centre of responding to dissent with force instead of addressing students’ concerns.

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