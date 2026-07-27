Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Centre of unleashing a "brutal crackdown" on students protesting over the paper leak issue, claiming that while pellet guns were used against demonstrators in Delhi, AK-47 bullets had been fired at students in Bihar.

Advertisement

Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi-led Centre government had gone back on its assurance that no FIRs would be lodged against students and demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to the country’s youth.

Advertisement

Calling the system's response towards students as “downright murderous”, Gandhi claimed that reports suggested AK-47 bullets were fired at protesting students in Bihar and that hundreds had been arrested with FIRs registered against them.

Advertisement

Questioning the government’s earlier assurance, Gandhi asked Prime Minister Modi what had happened to the promise that no cases would be filed against students and that those detained would be released. Instead, he alleged, the government had resorted to “deadly attacks and brutality” against them.

Drawing parallels with the July 20 protest in Delhi, where students had alleged the use of pellet guns against demonstrators, Gandhi claimed that a similar pattern of repression was visible across states, including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Delhi.

Advertisement

Accusing the government of dishonesty, the Leader of the Opposition said the Centre was incapable of carrying out genuine reforms and would instead renege on its commitments while using every possible means to suppress the voice of students.

Gandhi reiterated the Opposition’s demand that the Prime Minister apologise to students and sought action against those responsible for attacking and “crushing” the protesters instead of initiating action against the students themselves.