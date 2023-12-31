 Rahul Gandhi an ordinary Congress MP, don’t highlight him so much: Lakshman Singh : The Tribune India

  India
Rahul Gandhi an ordinary Congress MP, don’t highlight him so much: Lakshman Singh

Lakshman Singh, the younger brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, says ‘media should not highlight Rahul Gandhi so much and neither should we’

Congress leader Lakshman Singh (right) with brother Digvijay Singh. Tribune file



PTI

Bhopal, December 31

Former Congress MP Lakshman Singh has said Rahul Gandhi is an ordinary party worker and parliamentarian and he should not be highlighted so much.

Lakshman Singh, the younger brother of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, was speaking to reporters at the Congress office in MP’s Guna city on Saturday.

When reporters claimed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s face is shown less on TV when he makes a statement in the Lok Sabha, Lakshman Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi is an MP, he is not the (party) president and is a Congress worker. Apart from this Rahul Gandhi is nothing.”

“You (media) people should not highlight Rahul Gandhi so much and neither should we,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is only an MP and he is equal to the rest of the party’s parliamentarians, said Lakshman Singh, who has been a five-time MP and three-term MLA.

“One does not become (big) by birth but by one’s actions. Don’t consider Rahul Gandhi such a big leader, I don’t. He is an ordinary MP. It doesn’t matter whether you highlight him or not,” Lakshman Singh said.

When contacted on Sunday, Lakshman Singh told PTI Rahul Gandhi himself has said he is a party worker.

“We all are party workers,” Singh said without elaborating on his previous comment.

In the Madhya Pradesh polls held last month, BJP’s Priyanka Penchi defeated Lakshman Singh by more than 61,000 votes from Chachoura Assembly seat in Guna district.

