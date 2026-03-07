Rahul Gandhi announces five guarantee schemes if UDF comes to power in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday announced five guarantee schemes that would be implemented if the UDF comes to power in Kerala.He said free bus travel would be provided for all women and a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 would be given to college-going girl students.

Gandhi also announced that welfare pensions would be increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

A health insurance scheme in the name of former chief minister Oommen Chandy would be introduced, providing coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh for each family.

The Congress leader also promised interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh for small businesses.

In addition, he said a dedicated minister would be appointed for the welfare of senior citizens.

Gandhi made the announcements while inaugurating the valedictory function of the 'Puthuyuga Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram.