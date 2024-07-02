Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to debate over NEET controversy in Parliament

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, July 2

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a parliamentary debate over the NEET controversy, urging immediate attention to the widespread issue affecting millions of students across India.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Gandhi emphasised the pressing need for a thorough discussion on the recent NEET paper leak scandal, which he described as a “betrayal of a lifetime dream” for nearly 24 lakh aspirants.

“I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to request for a debate in Parliament on NEET,” Gandhi began. He expressed disappointment over the denial of the Opposition’s request for a debate on the issue in both Houses of Parliament on July 28th and reiterated the Opposition’s persistent efforts to bring the matter to the forefront.

“Yesterday, the Opposition had requested for a discussion on this issue again. The honourable Speaker of the Lok Sabha had given assurance to the opposition that he would discuss the matter with the government,” Gandhi wrote, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Gandhi underscored the significant sacrifices made by lakhs of families to support their children in pursuing their academic dreams, which have been jeopardised by the paper leaks. “For many, the paper leak is a betrayal of a lifetime dream. Today these students and their families are looking up to us, their public representatives, to take bold and decisive steps to resolve the issue,” he stated.

Pointing to a systemic failure, Gandhi cited the alarming frequency of paper leaks over the past seven years, which have affected over 2 crore students. He criticised the government’s response, including the postponement of other examinations and the replacement of the Director General of the National Testing Agency, as insufficient measures aimed at covering up the deeper issues within the centralised testing system.

“Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward. At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India,” Gandhi wrote, calling for a parliamentary debate as the first step towards restoring faith in the system. “Our students deserve answers. A parliamentary debate is the first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith.”

In a direct appeal to Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi requested that he lead the debate in Parliament. “Given the urgency of the matter, I request the government to facilitate a debate in the House tomorrow. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate in the interest of the students,” read the letter.

