 Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to debate over NEET controversy in Parliament : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to debate over NEET controversy in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to debate over NEET controversy in Parliament

In a direct appeal to the Prime Minister, Gandhi requests that he lead the debate

Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to debate over NEET controversy in Parliament

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend the Parliament session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, July 2

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a parliamentary debate over the NEET controversy, urging immediate attention to the widespread issue affecting millions of students across India.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Gandhi emphasised the pressing need for a thorough discussion on the recent NEET paper leak scandal, which he described as a “betrayal of a lifetime dream” for nearly 24 lakh aspirants.

“I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to request for a debate in Parliament on NEET,” Gandhi began. He expressed disappointment over the denial of the Opposition’s request for a debate on the issue in both Houses of Parliament on July 28th and reiterated the Opposition’s persistent efforts to bring the matter to the forefront.

“Yesterday, the Opposition had requested for a discussion on this issue again. The honourable Speaker of the Lok Sabha had given assurance to the opposition that he would discuss the matter with the government,” Gandhi wrote, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Gandhi underscored the significant sacrifices made by lakhs of families to support their children in pursuing their academic dreams, which have been jeopardised by the paper leaks. “For many, the paper leak is a betrayal of a lifetime dream. Today these students and their families are looking up to us, their public representatives, to take bold and decisive steps to resolve the issue,” he stated.

Pointing to a systemic failure, Gandhi cited the alarming frequency of paper leaks over the past seven years, which have affected over 2 crore students. He criticised the government’s response, including the postponement of other examinations and the replacement of the Director General of the National Testing Agency, as insufficient measures aimed at covering up the deeper issues within the centralised testing system.

“Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward. At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India,” Gandhi wrote, calling for a parliamentary debate as the first step towards restoring faith in the system. “Our students deserve answers. A parliamentary debate is the first step towards rebuilding and restoring their faith.”

In a direct appeal to Prime Minister Modi, Gandhi requested that he lead the debate in Parliament. “Given the urgency of the matter, I request the government to facilitate a debate in the House tomorrow. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate in the interest of the students,” read the letter. 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

9-year-old girl strangled, her body set on fire by 16-year-old neighbour in Gurugram society

2
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian woman dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

3
Punjab

Punjab Police lodge their first FIR under new criminal laws in Sangrur

4
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

5
India

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

6
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

7
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe chairman, marketing officials booked in cheating case

8
India

Australia doubles foreign student visa fee in migration crackdown

9
India

Congress questions Modi government over 'handing Sainik Schools to RSS'

10
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

Top News

27 die in stampede at 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Over 50 dead in stampede at ‘satsang’ in UP's Hathras

The accident occurs at a ‘satsang’ event at Pulrai village w...

Our zero tolerance against corruption has received people's support, we have been solely guided by 'India first': PM Modi in Lok Sabha

People tested government on every criterion, re-elected us: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Was replying to a 2-day debate on the President's address to...

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: LoP Rahul Gandhi in his letter to Speaker Om Birla

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

In his letter, Gandhi says ‘taking off from records my consi...

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins Aam Aadmi Party

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins AAP

Kaur along with some of her family members join the AAP

Monsoon covers entire India 6 days ahead of schedule: India Meteorological Department

Monsoon covers entire India 6 days ahead of schedule: India Meteorological Department

Until Monday, monsoon had eluded many parts of Punjab and so...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police busts trans-border smuggling network, one arrested with 5 kg heroin

Amritsar police busts trans-border smuggling network, one arrested with 5 kg heroin

Amritsar cops face teething problems with implementation of new criminal laws

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 3 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh cash

Crisis in Shiromani Akali Dal deepens, dissidents submit apology letter to Akal Takht

Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Need observatories in all districs of Punjab, Haryana, says Chandigarh Meteorological Department

Chandigarh Administration releases SOPs for opening shops 24X7

Monsoon arrives, Irrigation Dept yet to take up Sukhna Choe cleaning in Zirakpur

2 FIRs filed under new criminal laws in Chandigarh

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court asks CBI to reply to Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest

Find solution to prevent overflowing of central Delhi drain, Atishi tells officials

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

Cameroon man held for smuggling Rs 22 crore worth cocaine at Delhi airport: Customs

Rs 10 lakh relief for rain victims too little: Delhi Congress

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins Aam Aadmi Party

Punjab bypoll: Days after SAD withdrew support to Jalandhar West candidate, Surjit Kaur joins AAP

Jalandhar West bypoll: City turns into hub of agitations

Jalandhar West bypoll: Political battle heats up

BJP leader criticises AAP for failure to curb drug menace

In sultry weather, netas’ wives out to woo voters for Jalandhar bypoll

Another year, same old story

Waterlogging after rain in Ludhiana: Another year, same old story

Non-functional CCTVs at Ludhiana railway station hamper probe

Woman, son climb atop water tank in Ludhiana

Borstal Jail guard held for supplying tobacco products to inmates

Central Jail biggest property tax defaulter, owes Ludhiana MC Rs 18L

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: 2 youths drown in Bhakra Canal

Fatehgarh Sahib awaits amenities despite MC having Rs 15 crore funds

International Doctors’ Day observed at Fatehgarh Sahib