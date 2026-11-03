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Home / India / Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to open debate over foreign links

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to open debate over foreign links

Congress slams BJP over 'INDIA bloc rally caused losses for traders' claim

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Congress leader’s response came two days after Modi, during his Gujarat visit on Saturday, accused certain forces within the country of creating instability by spreading lies and rumours.
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit back at PM Narendra Modi over his allegations that Opposition leaders were taking foreign help to destabilise the country, accusing the PM himself of depending on foreign support to remain in power and challenging him to an open debate.

“Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help. Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you. I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won’t dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,” said Rahul.

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The Congress leader’s response came two days after Modi, during his Gujarat visit on Saturday, accused certain forces within the country of creating instability by spreading lies and rumours. “When the country was seeking solutions to external challenges, some forces within the country were also creating instability by spreading lies and rumours. But the countrymen stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation,” Modi had said.

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