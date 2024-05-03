Raebareli, May 3
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.
He was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj airport earlier in the day. Local party workers turned up in large numbers at the collectorate where he filed his papers.
Voting in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 20.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi #Sonia Gandhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
May consider hearing Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea due to Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court
Top court asks Enforcement Directorate to come prepared on M...
Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada
Two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woma...
Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat
Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia...
Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad
The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...
Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public
A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ...