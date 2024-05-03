 Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat : The Tribune India

  India
  Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Is accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat

Rahul Gandhi files his nomination. PTI



PTI

Raebareli, May 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday filed his nomination papers from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, a constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades.

He was accompanied by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj airport earlier in the day. Local party workers turned up in large numbers at the collectorate where he filed his papers.

Voting in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 20. 

