India-US trade deal betrayal of farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again questioned the proposed India-US trade arrangement, and said that it could have serious consequences for Indian farmers and the country’s agricultural independence.

Gandhi said that there were indications that Indian farmers’ interests were being compromised under the guise of a trade deal. “We are witnessing a betrayal of India’s farmers in the name of a US trade deal,” said Rahul, while posing a number of questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X.

Raising concerns over the reported import of distillers dried grains (DDG), Gandhi asked what this would mean in practical terms. He questioned whether Indian cattle would now be fed distillers grain made from genetically modified American maize. Such a move could gradually tie India’s milk production chain to foreign inputs, he added.

The Congress MP also flagged apprehensions about the possible import of genetically modified soya oil. Referring to soya-growing states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Gandhi asked how domestic farmers would cope with another fall in prices if cheaper imports entered the Indian market. He said many farmers were already under financial stress and could not withstand fresh shocks.

On the reference to “additional products” in trade discussions, the Congress MP sought clarity on what commodities were being considered. He asked whether this indicated future pressure to open up India’s pulses and other crops to American imports over time.

Gandhi further questioned what was meant by removing “non-trade barriers”. He asked whether this could translate into pressure on India to dilute its stand on genetically modified crops, weaken the public procurement system or reduce minimum support price (MSP) and bonuses for farmers in the coming years.

He also raised concerns about the long-term implications of the deal. “How will the government prevent further expansion of market access each year once such a framework is accepted? Are there safeguards in place to stop more crops from being gradually included in future negotiations,” he questioned.

Gandhi asserted that this was not only about present-day trade terms but about the future direction of Indian agriculture. He said the country must examine whether it was allowing another nation to gain a long-term hold over India’s farm economy.

Stating that farmers were entitled to full transparency, Gandhi said the government should place all details in the public domain and clarify its position on each of these issues.