Rahul Gandhi gives dissent note during PM-led panel meeting to decide next CBI director

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday gave a dissent note during the PM-led panel meeting to decide the next CBI director.

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Gandhi said, “I have written to the Prime Minister recording my dissent in the CBI director selection process. I cannot abdicate my constitutional duty by participating in a biased exercise; Leader of Opposition is not a rubber stamp.”

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Gandhi in his dissent note accused the government of misusing the CBI to target political opponents, journalists and critics.

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“LoP is included in the selection process to prevent institutional capture; regrettably, you've continued to deny me any meaningful role,” Gandhi said, adding that the deliberate denial of information on the candidates makes mockery of selection process of CBI director; made it a mere formality.

A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here on Tuesday evening to decide on the appointment of the next director of the CBI.

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Other members of the important panel -- Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi -- also attended the meeting at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The tenure of the current CBI director, Praveen Sood, is set to end on May 24.

The meeting lasted over an hour, sources said.