icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Rahul Gandhi gives dissent note during PM-led panel meeting to decide next CBI director

Rahul Gandhi gives dissent note during PM-led panel meeting to decide next CBI director

Gandhi in his dissent note accuses the government of misusing the CBI to target political opponents, journalists and critics

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 PM May 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
Advertisement

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday gave a dissent note during the PM-led panel meeting to decide the next CBI director.

Advertisement

Gandhi said, “I have written to the Prime Minister recording my dissent in the CBI director selection process. I cannot abdicate my constitutional duty by participating in a biased exercise; Leader of Opposition is not a rubber stamp.”

Advertisement

Gandhi in his dissent note accused the government of misusing the CBI to target political opponents, journalists and critics.

Advertisement

“LoP is included in the selection process to prevent institutional capture; regrettably, you've continued to deny me any meaningful role,” Gandhi said, adding that the deliberate denial of information on the candidates makes mockery of selection process of CBI director; made it a mere formality.

A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here on Tuesday evening to decide on the appointment of the next director of the CBI.

Advertisement

Other members of the important panel -- Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi -- also attended the meeting at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The tenure of the current CBI director, Praveen Sood, is set to end on May 24.

The meeting lasted over an hour, sources said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts