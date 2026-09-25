Rahul Gandhi has ‘zero’ political sense, says BJP

The BJP on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has “zero” political sense.

The comments came after the Congress leader held a press conference over the media report on the functioning of the Election Commission and on objections raised by two Election Commissioners over the special intensive revision (SIR) process.

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BJP MP and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “He (Rahul) stated that anti-incumbency is an established truth in this country and that this phenomenon has persisted since the BJP came to power. Politically speaking, Rahul is devoid of wisdom and knowledge.”

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Rahul earlier demanded the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of attacking the election system. Trivedi further remarked that the Congress has “desperately struggled” to come to power since elections became transparent, central paramilitary forces took over local police, and CCTV footage became available.