Rahul Gandhi, INDIA bloc leaders file plea in SC, seek nod to serve interrogatories on EC over SIR     

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders on Monday moved a plea before the Supreme Court seeking a nod to serve a set of interrogatories on the Election Commission, asking it to answer questions on the decision-making process in the nationwide SIR of electoral rolls.

In the application filed in his pending petition, Gandhi and others have sought sworn responses from the deputy election commissioner who filed the poll panel's counter-affidavit on specific issues concerning the authorisation of SIR, alleged exclusion of voters and changes made to the Commission's online electoral registration systems.

The plea questioned whether decisions concerning the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) were actually taken by the Election Commission as a collective body or whether CEC Gyanesh Kumar exercised the EC's powers without the knowledge, approval or concurrence of the other Election Commissioners.