Rahul Gandhi leads march in Bihar against ECI's electoral roll revision
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a statewide protest march in Bihar against the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) decision to revise electoral rolls in the state.
Hordes of Congress workers waiving Tricolour and Congress flags were seen marching along with their leader Rahul in Patna.
The "chakka jam" (road blockade) protest comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections and coincides with Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions and their affiliates across India to demand minimum wage and a new labour code, among other issues.
The Congress leader Rahul joined the protest march at 10:30 am in Patna against the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, marching from the Income Tax office at Golambar. The march will be taken out to the Election Commission's office.
