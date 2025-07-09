DT
Home / India / Rahul Gandhi leads march in Bihar against ECI's electoral roll revision

Rahul Gandhi leads march in Bihar against ECI's electoral roll revision

The "chakka jam" (road blockade) protest comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections and coincides with Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions and their affiliates across India to demand minimum wage and a new labour code, among other issues
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:00 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest amid 'Bihar bandh' called by the INDIA bloc against Special Intensive Revision in the state, in Patna, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. PTI photo
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a statewide protest march in Bihar against the Election Commission of India's (ECI's)  decision to revise electoral rolls in the state.

Hordes of Congress workers waiving Tricolour and Congress flags were seen marching along with their leader Rahul in Patna.

The "chakka jam" (road blockade) protest comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections and coincides with Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions and their affiliates across India to demand minimum wage and a new labour code, among other issues.

The Congress leader Rahul joined the protest march at 10:30 am in Patna against the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, marching from the Income Tax office at Golambar. The march will be taken out to the Election Commission's office.

