Rahul Gandhi may be away to Europe during G20 meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to be abroad when India hosts the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Party sources said the Wayanad MP was to visit Europe in early September, where he would be meeting the EU lawmakers in Brussels and later travel to Paris to engage with students.

Rahul is also expected to address an Indian diaspora event in Oslo, with sources saying he may visit The Hague though that plan is in initial stages.

The university address in Paris is likely on September 8 after meeting with EU lawmakers on September 7 in Brussels.

A meeting with the Labour Union of France on September 9 is also on Rahul Gandhi's preliminary agenda.

The Oslo event is scheduled tentatively for September 10.

The entire programme is being coordinated by Sam Pitroda, who heads the Indian Overseas Congress.

#Congress #Europe #Rahul Gandhi