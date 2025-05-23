Rahul Gandhi meets ailing former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik at hospital

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday inquired about the health of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is currently undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in New Delhi.

Congress sources told The Tribune that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi went to the hospital around 6pm this evening to inquire about Malik’s health.

"It is after four days that he (Malik) came to his senses today. He is admitted in ICU and Rahul had a conversation with him for a few minutes," sources told The Tribune.

On May 22, CBI filed a chargesheet against Malik and five others over alleged irregularities in the Rs 2,200-crore civil works contract for the Kiru hydropower project. The chargesheet, submitted after a three-year-long investigation, was presented in a special court and names Malik along with the other accused.