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Home / India / Rahul Gandhi meets Bihar students injured in police action, questions use of bullets over fair exam demands

Rahul Gandhi meets Bihar students injured in police action, questions use of bullets over fair exam demands

He alleged that several students suffered serious injuries after police used force, including firing from AK-47 rifles and pistols, and said the Bihar Government could not escape responsibility by fixing the blame on junior officials

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The Congress leader shared details of his interaction with the injured youths as part of his continuing ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign over examination irregularities, paper leaks and employment.
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met students and youths from Bihar who were allegedly injured in police action during protests against examination irregularities, and questioned why those demanding a transparent recruitment system were met with “lathis and bullets”.

Gandhi alleged that several students suffered serious injuries after police used force, including firing from AK-47 rifles and pistols, and said the Bihar Government could not escape responsibility by fixing the blame on junior officials.

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The Congress leader shared details of his interaction with the injured youths as part of his continuing ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign over examination irregularities, paper leaks and employment.

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“I met those students and youths from Bihar who suffered horrific police brutality merely for raising their voice against irregularities in the examination system,” Gandhi said.

Making a serious allegation over the use of firearms, Gandhi said police lathis and bullets fired from AK-47 rifles and pistols had left several students injured.

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He particularly referred to a youth who, according to him, wanted to join the armed forces but suffered a bullet injury in his leg.

“A young man who dreamt of joining the Army and serving the country had his leg shattered by a bullet fired from an AK-47 and with it, his life’s dream was also broken,” Gandhi said.

Questioning the use of force, the Congress leader said the protesters were seeking nothing more than a fair opportunity, transparency in examinations and their rights.

“Why was there a need to use lathis and bullets for such demands?” he asked.

Gandhi also sought to put responsibility for the alleged police action at the higher levels of the Bihar Government, arguing that action against lower-ranking officials alone would not answer questions over how such force came to be used.

“The government cannot save itself by putting the responsibility for such massive brutality only on a few junior officials. This action was either the result of orders from above or a grave failure of those in power,” he said.

The Congress leader said he would stand by the affected students irrespective of the steps taken by the Bihar Government and offered them all possible assistance.

“Whatever the Bihar Government may do, I stand with these youths. I am ready to extend every possible help to them,” Gandhi said.

He also issued a political warning to BJP, saying governments that sought to suppress the voice of young people ultimately had to answer to the electorate.

“BJP should remember that every government that suppresses the voice of the youth has to answer to the people one day. That day is not far away,” Gandhi said.

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