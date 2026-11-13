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Home / India / Rahul Gandhi on BJP criticism of Sonia memoir: 'More the bhakts comment, better it would do'

Rahul Gandhi on BJP criticism of Sonia memoir: 'More the bhakts comment, better it would do'

They are all reading it, they can't resist reading it, says the Congress leader while responding to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:59 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claims that a lot of BJP leaders secretly like his mother and think she is fantastic "but unfortunately can't say it". Image credit/ANI file
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the BJP leaders over their criticism of former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi's memoir, saying the more the "Bhakts" comment on the book, the better it would do.

He also claimed that a lot of the BJP leaders secretly like his mother and think she is fantastic "but unfortunately can't say it".

Responding to a question during an 'Ask Me' session on Instagram as to why the BJP is talking so much about Sonia Gandhi's just-released book "Belonging: A Journey Of Love", Gandhi said, "It is a great book, they are all reading it. They can't resist reading it and then they have got to comment on it."

"A lot of them actually secretly like her and they think she is fantastic, but unfortunately they can't say it. The other thing is - all you Bhakts, please please keep commenting on the book because the more you comment, the better it does. Ok guys," the Leader Of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

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"Push it hard, be aggressive, be nasty, because that is what is helping her, Ok. Thanks guys," he said.

The book was released on Tuesday to a lot of enthusiasm from readers as they lined up at prominent bookstores in central Delhi to pick up copies of the memoir.

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of trying to "justify" the imposition of the Emergency in 1975 and giving a "clean chit" to her husband Rajiv Gandhi on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in her memoir, and said her book "Belonging" should instead have been named "whitewashing".

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Congress leaders have hailed the book for being candid and lauded Sonia Gandhi for her achievements.

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