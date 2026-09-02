DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Rahul Gandhi portrayed Savarkar as 'extreme hater of Muslims', latter's grandnephew tells court

Rahul Gandhi portrayed Savarkar as 'extreme hater of Muslims', latter's grandnephew tells court

Satyaki Savarkar recounts Rahul Gandhi's ‘statement’ that 'Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six friends had assaulted a Muslim youth and derived pleasure from the act'

article_Author
PTI
Pune, Updated At : 09:01 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
Advertisement

VD Savarkar never hated Muslims and his writings showed ways for their progress, but Congress MP Rahul Gandhi portrayed him as an "extreme hater of Muslims," the Hindutva ideologue's grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar has claimed in a Pune court.

Advertisement

During the cross-examination in the special court on Tuesday, Gandhi's lawyer Milind Pawar also submitted Satyaki's grandfather Gopal Godse's 2004 video interview and its transcripts, in which he purportedly acknowledged that his brother Nathuram Godse was an RSS member.

Advertisement

Gopal Godse, the younger brother of Nathuram, was also a co-conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

During cross-examination in a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged statements in London in 2023, Pawar asked Satyaki Savarkar to state the exact words from the Leader of Opposition's speech that "lower the reputation of Swatantryaveer Savarkar".

Satyaki Savarkar recounted Rahul Gandhi's ‘statement’ that 'Savarkar had written in a book that he and five to six friends had assaulted a Muslim youth and derived pleasure from the act'.

Advertisement

"By these words, Savarkar was portrayed as an extreme hater of Muslims and as a mob lyncher. Savarkar never hated Muslims. Rather, in his writings, he showed the ways and means for their progress," he claimed.

Satyaki Savarkar has alleged that Rahul Gandhi falsely claimed that VD Savarkar had written in a book about how he and his friends had assaulted a Muslim youth and derived pleasure from the act.

The complainant has maintained that no such incident appears in the Hindutva ideologue's writings.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts