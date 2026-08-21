Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna outside DCP office over FIR for ‘pellet-hit’ student

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday sat on a dharna outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at Parliament Street Police Station after accompanying a student allegedly injured by pellets during the July 20 student protest, with the Congress accusing the Delhi Police of refusing to register an FIR despite repeated approaches.

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Gandhi reached the police station along with Sahil Lochab and his mother to press for registration of his complaint over the injuries he allegedly suffered during the protest.

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“Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, is on a dharna outside DCP office, New Delhi, alleging that ‘Delhi Police refused to file FIR in the pellet gun victim case’,” the Congress said in a post on X.

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The protest brought the July 20 police action against students back to the centre of the Congress’ confrontation with the Modi government, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged use of pellets and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.

Kharge said Shah did not appear in Parliament for 19 days and alleged that the government had still not disclosed who ordered the alleged firing of pellets at protesting students or why such force was required.

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“What exactly is Amit Shah hiding?” Kharge asked.

He alleged that students were lathi-charged and tear gas and pellets were used during the protest, leaving several young people injured. He also alleged that women protesters were manhandled and beaten.

“Prime Minister Modi hasn’t uttered a single word to this day, and the Home Minister has kept dodging accountability,” Kharge said.

Referring specifically to Lochab’s case, the Congress president alleged that the student and his mother had been running from pillar to post to get an FIR registered. He claimed they had neither been given a Daily Diary number nor an acknowledgement, while an MLC report from AIIMS had also not been provided.

“Sahil is not alone. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party stand with every affected youth. Their FIR will be registered, their voice will not be silenced, and the fight to deliver them justice will be waged with full force,” Kharge said, adding that the party’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign would continue.

The Congress said Lochab, accompanied by his lawyers, had submitted a written complaint to the Delhi Police on August 14, but was not provided the name or number of the investigating officer. The matter was pursued again through emails and phone calls on August 17, but no acknowledgement or I/O number was provided, the party alleged.

It said Gandhi accompanied Lochav and his mother to the police station on Friday after the earlier attempts failed to produce any action. The party claimed that even after Gandhi’s intervention, the DCP did not provide details of the case officer or investigating officer.

The Congress maintained that the allegations disclosed a cognisable offence and required registration of an FIR, accusing the Delhi Police of failing to act on the complaint.

The alleged use of pellets during the July 20 protest has remained a contentious issue between the Congress and the Centre. There has been no official confirmation by the Delhi Police that pellet guns were fired at protesters.

However, a Parliament Street Police Station daily diary entry, earlier reported in the media, recorded the use of anti-riot guns and plastic pellets by Rapid Action Force personnel during the protest.