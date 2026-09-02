Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over bus gang rape

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the deletion of 2.07 crore voters from Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls, asking the Election Commission to explain which of its voter lists was correct, as he renewed his charge of “vote theft” and accused the poll body of altering its tactics to favour the BJP.

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Gandhi pointed to sharp variations in Maharashtra’s electorate, from 9.29 crore voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to 9.7 crore in the Assembly polls later that year, and now 7.78 crore following the 2026 SIR.

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“Now in Maharashtra, 2.07 crore voters have been removed from the draft list — that’s every fifth voter,” Gandhi said, before asking: “Which list was correct?”

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The Congress leader alleged that the changes in electoral rolls across successive elections were part of a pattern and referred to the Election Commission as the “Vote Theft Commission”.

“The BJP and the ‘Vote Theft Commission’ keep changing their tactics, and they will continue to do so — the goal remains just one: BJP’s victory at any cost, and the end of India’s democracy,” he alleged.

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Questions Maha voter roll purge

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the deletion of 2.07 crore voters from Maharashtra’s draft electoral rolls, asking the Election Commission to explain which of its voter lists was correct, as he renewed his charge of “vote theft” and accused the poll body of altering its tactics to favour the BJP.