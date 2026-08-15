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Home / India / Rahul Gandhi to address 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign in Pune on August 22

Rahul Gandhi to address 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign in Pune on August 22

Gandhi launched the campaign from Kota, a coaching hub in Rajasthan, on June 17 to highlight issues in the education sector and problems faced by students

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PTI
Pune, Updated At : 08:44 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI file
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will participate in his party's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign for students during its Pune edition on August 22.

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Gandhi launched the campaign from Kota, a coaching hub in Rajasthan, on June 17 to highlight issues in the education sector and problems faced by students. He addressed the second and third segments of the outreach programme in Dehradun and Prayagraj on July 17 and August 8, respectively.

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"The fourth segment of 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (voice of students) will be held in Pune on August 22 in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, who will address issues that are women-centric," MPCC president Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Friday.

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