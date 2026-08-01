Rahul Gandhi to address students, youth in Prayagraj on Aug 8
Congress leader to address youth on paper leaks and employment issues; over 1.5 lakh students have reportedly registered for the event
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address students and young people through a ‘chhatra samvaad’ in Prayagraj on August 8, a UP Congress spokesman said on Saturday.
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According to UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi, the ‘chhatra samvad’ will be held at KP Ground in Prayagraj.
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Awasthi said that over 1.5 lakh students have registered for the event, with participation expected from students across eastern Uttar Pradesh districts.
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The senior Congress leader intends to focus on several key issues during the event, including the question paper leak mafia and employment concerns, Awasthi added.
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