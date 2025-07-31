Rahul Gandhi to raise ‘vote theft’ issue in Karnataka on August 5

After his recent revelation about a “vote theft” of a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a protest in the state over the issue against the Election Commission (EC) on August 5.

The party insiders said the deliberations are underway about holding a protest rally in Mahadevapura, the area which falls under the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat. It is at this seat the Congress is claiming that fudging was done. The BJP had won the seat by 32,707 votes. Currently, BJP’s PC Mohan is MP from the seat.

Also, the party sources informed that the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Lok Sabha could address the party workers at Freedom Park and then proceed to meet with EC officials to submit a memorandum.

The Congress for now is undecided on whether or not a protest march should be held.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that his party has “100% concrete proof” of cheating in one Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

As per the Congress leader, there were thousands of new voters aged “way above 18 years” who were enrolled ahead of the polls.

His statement was endorsed by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah who said Congress workers “reported sudden and suspicious additions of new voters” in “several” segments.

Also, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed there was slaying in the Bangalore Rural constituency where his brother D K Suresh lost.

The Congress has claimed that it has digitised a paper-based voter list, which took six months of vigorous investigation to understand the patterns of manipulation.

“In Karnataka, we have found massive theft. I will show it in black and white to you and the EC. We have uncovered how the chori is done and from where,” Rahul Gandhi had told reporters outside the Parliament last week.