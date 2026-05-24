Rahul Gandhi trying to create 'anarchy' to topple Modi govt: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to destabilise the Narendra Modi government by "creating anarchy" in the country, alleging that he was acting at the behest of foreign forces.

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Several BJP leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, claimed that Gandhi's "plan" was exposed after the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha reportedly said at a meeting of the advisory council of the Congress' Minority Department on Tuesday that the Modi government will fall within a year.

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In a post on X in Hindi, Goyal said Gandhi's statement pointed to a "massive conspiracy" involving the Congress, several opposition parties, and what he described as a "toolkit gang", which he alleged harboured dreams of destabilising India.

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"This is no ordinary statement. Rather, it constitutes a grave conspiracy aimed at spreading anarchy in the country," the senior BJP leader said, sharing a media report which claimed that Gandhi had said at the party meeting that the Modi government would fall within a year.

Goyal alleged that Gandhi and his "associates" were attempting to "incite violence" across the country after realising that the Congress could not defeat the BJP in a direct electoral contest or dislodge the Modi government, as people held the prime minister in high regard.

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"Their hatred against India runs so deep that they simply cannot bear to witness anything positive happening in the country," he charged.

"The people of this country are discerning. They fully understand the true nature of Rahul Gandhi, the opposition, and the toolkit gang that is working against the national interest. Time and again, the people have responded strongly to these elements. The INDI Alliance's conspiracy to set India on fire will never succeed," Goyal added.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Gandhi's remarks reflected not just "political desperation" but also a public display of a "dangerous mindset aimed at destabilising India".

"Whenever India has strengthened its position on the global stage, its economy has reached new heights and the world has acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's leadership, anti-India international forces have launched campaigns to defame the country and the Congress has lent them support," the BJP national spokesperson said.

Trivedi claimed that the Congress had resorted to the "politics of anarchy" after repeated electoral defeats due to Gandhi's "dream of winning polls without putting in efforts".

During the recent state elections, Gandhi undertook foreign trips and addressed only a "negligible" number of rallies in poll-bound states, the BJP leader said.

"Putting India's institutions in the dock from foreign soil, fuelling anti-national narratives, and prophesying instability in India -- this is no coincidence, but part of a calculated 'toolkit politics'," Trivedi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Slamming Gandhi over his reported remarks, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused the Congress leader of hatching a conspiracy to dislodge the Modi government by inciting riots in the country.

"Leader of Opposition (in the Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi has once again shown audacity. At a meeting yesterday, he said the Modi government will fall within a year. Rahul Gandhi is trying to dislodge the (Modi) government by inciting riots and through anarchy," the BJP MP said in a video message.

The BJP leader further alleged that Gandhi's remarks made it absolutely clear that he was pursuing a "foreign agenda" at the behest of his "masters" like George Soros and foreign companies that fund his overseas travel, with an intent to end democracy in India.