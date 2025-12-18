DT
Rahul Gandhi's manufacturing dip charge fake: BJP, cites data

Rahul Gandhi’s manufacturing dip charge fake: BJP, cites data

‘Manufacturing remains one of the largest employment-generating sectors in India, particularly for semi-skilled and skilled workers’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file
The BJP on Thursday strongly countered as fake Rahul Gandhi’s claim about a dip in Indian manufacturing.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said

Rahul Gandhi’s claim that production in India has gone down is fake.

“The claim that production in India has declined is not supported by available data. Over the past decade, India’s manufacturing base, particularly in electronics and mobile phones, has expanded substantially, and the country has emerged as a net exporter in several key sectors. India is now a net exporter in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and defence,” Malviya said.

He cited data to make his point:

Electronics production: 2014–15: Rs 1.9 lakh crore; 2024–25: Rs 11.3 lakh crore

Electronics exports: 2014–15: Rs 38,000 crore; 2024–25: Rs 3.27 lakh crore

Mobile manufacturing units: 2014–15: 2 units; 2024–25: 300 units

Mobile phone production: 2014–15: Rs 18,000 crore and 2024–25: Rs 5.45 lakh crore

Mobile phone exports: 2014–15: Rs 1,500 crore and 2024–25: Rs 2 lakh crore

“Manufacturing remains one of the largest employment-generating sectors in India, particularly for semi-skilled and skilled workers. Approximately 17 crore jobs created in the past decade,” Malviya said.

He quoted from the periodic labour force survey of August 2025 to say that worker population ratio is 52.2%; female worker population ratio 32%; female labour force participation rate 33.7% and unemployment rate 5.1% overall; 5.0% for males and manufacturing job growth increased from 6% during 2004–14 to 15% in the last decade.

Malviya said data on production, exports, manufacturing capacity, and employment clearly indicate that India’s production has increased, not declined.

“The claim that production in India has gone down is, therefore, inconsistent with the evidence,” BJP leader said.

