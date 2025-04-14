Rahul Gandhi’s two-day Gujarat visit aims to strengthen Congress grassroots

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on April 15 to launch the party’s pilot project of strengthening District Congress Committees (DCCs) in the state. He will be on a two-day visit to the state.

This is Rahul’s third visit to Gujarat. His visit comes after the recently concluded AICC session and Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the events which were held in the state on April 8 and April 9, respectively.

Earlier, Rahul had visited Gujarat in the month of March. During the visit, he had criticised party workers and emphasised the need to distinguish genuine ones from the compromised lot.

He will hold an orientation programme for district observers at Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee, Ahmedabad. The move is aimed to strengthen district units in the state, where party has become out of power for over three decades now.

The party insiders said Rahul would hold an orientation meeting with the AICC and PCC observers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday before they embark on the statewide exercise of selecting the heads for the state’s district units.

On Wednesday, Rahul will address party workers at the Modasa town in the Arvalli district, where he will begin the pilot project of selecting district unit chiefs.

It is said that a five-member committee, comprising one AICC observer and four state (PCC) observers, will oversee the process of appointing the new district unit chiefs for each of the 41 district units.