Rahul Gandhi's vehicle hits cop during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's vehicle hits cop during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

Sources said the officer had no serious injury and was up on his feet immediately
PTI
Nawada, Updated At : 06:50 PM Aug 19, 2025 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party Bihar President Rajesh Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Nawada district. PTI Photo
A police officer was on Tuesday hit by Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle, in which other Mahagathbandhan leaders were also travelling in Bihar’s Nawada, prompting the Congress leader to make him sit in the car and inquire about his wellbeing.

As the officer was struck by the vehicle that was travelling at a very slow pace due to the crowds that had gathered for Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ here, people raised alarm and picked him up.

Sources said the officer had no serious injury and was up on his feet immediately. Gandhi asked people to help the cop sit in his jeep and then offered him water.

However, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Gandhi over the incident. “Voter Adhikar Yatra. Crush Janta Yatra. Rahul Gandhi’s car crushed a police constable who was critically injured. Dynast did not even get down to check on him,” he alleged in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the yatra began from Wazirganj in Gaya and entered Nawada. It is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

