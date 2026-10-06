Rahul hits out at Amit Shah over Delhi Police’s conduct with women

‘Promoted’ ACP’s duty change withheld The current duty charge (CDC) of the post of ADCP to Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Vivek Bhagat — accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar — has been withheld, the Delhi Government said late on Monday. A Delhi Government order earlier in the day assigned CDC of additional DCP to 12 DANIPS officers, including Bhagat0. — PTI

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged misbehaviour by Delhi Police personnel with women protesters and journalists. He demanded action against the guilty officers and asked why Shah and his police were “so afraid of women”.

Rahul alleged that hundreds of people were detained at Jantar Mantar and female protesters complained of misbehaviour by male police officers. He further alleged that cameras were snatched from women journalists and that they were dragged by cops, but no FIR was registered based on journalists’ complaints.

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“What’s happening in Delhi right now follows a single pattern — silence any woman who dares to ask questions,” Rahul said. He referred to the accounts of Shaheen and Nafisa, who had earlier spoken about alleged violence and mistreatment inside the Saket police station.

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Rahul demanded that the entire CCTV footage of the Saket police station be made public and sought immediate action against the police personnel allegedly involved.