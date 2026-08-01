Rahul, Kharge accuse Centre of targeting youth after NEET agitation withdrawal
Kharge said students had withdrawn their agitation after being assured that no action would be taken against them
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) and other Opposition MPs protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Friday. ANI
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