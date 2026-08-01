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Home / India / Rahul, Kharge accuse Centre of targeting youth after NEET agitation withdrawal

Rahul, Kharge accuse Centre of targeting youth after NEET agitation withdrawal

Kharge said students had withdrawn their agitation after being assured that no action would be taken against them

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) and other Opposition MPs protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament over the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Friday. ANI
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The Congress on Friday alleged that, despite the withdrawal of the agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak, FIRs were still being registered against students, protesters were being detained and social media accounts were being blocked. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of targeting the youth.In separate posts on X, Rahul alleged that the Centre was trying to intimidate Gen Z, while Kharge claimed the government had gone back on its assurance that no action would be taken after the students withdrew their protest.
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“PM Modi and Shah, you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their social media accounts. You are India’s past. Be careful about how you treat India’s future,” Rahul said.

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Kharge said that students had withdrawn their agitation after being assured that no action would be taken against them. However, he claimed that FIRs were now being registered against them, protesters were being detained and women students were being “doxed” through the online disclosure of their personal information.

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Kharge also questioned Home Minister Amit Shah’s absence from Parliament during the Opposition’s demand for a statement on the alleged police action against the students.

“The arrogance is such that Shah did not even set foot in Parliament and continued to evade making a statement on accountability,” he said.

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Stating that the country’s youth had witnessed the government’s actions, Kharge reiterated the Congress’ demand for Shah’s resignation.

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