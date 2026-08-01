Rahul, Kharge accuse Centre of targeting youth after NEET agitation withdrawal

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“PM Modi and Shah, you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their social media accounts. You are India’s past. Be careful about how you treat India’s future,” Rahul said.

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Kharge said that students had withdrawn their agitation after being assured that no action would be taken against them. However, he claimed that FIRs were now being registered against them, protesters were being detained and women students were being “doxed” through the online disclosure of their personal information.

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Kharge also questioned Home Minister Amit Shah’s absence from Parliament during the Opposition’s demand for a statement on the alleged police action against the students.

“The arrogance is such that Shah did not even set foot in Parliament and continued to evade making a statement on accountability,” he said.

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Stating that the country’s youth had witnessed the government’s actions, Kharge reiterated the Congress’ demand for Shah’s resignation.