Rahul, Kharge write to PM; seek probe into theft of donations at Ayodhya Ram temple

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple, saying lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith are feeling “betrayed by the theft”.

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The opposition leaders in both houses of Parliament said the prime minister’s silence on the issue was unacceptable, and urged him to ensure accountability and restitution.

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“Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard-earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the theft,” Kharge said in a post on X on Sunday, while sharing the letter dated July 18.

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The alleged theft of donations offered at the Ram temple surfaced in the first week of June and has so far led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of two senior functionaries from the Trust.

On June 25, police registered an FIR in the case on a complaint by the Trust and arrested eight men.

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In their letter, both Gandhi and Kharge told the prime minister that he announced the Trust’s formation in Parliament on the Supreme Court’s directions, but its members were solely appointed by his government.

It is public knowledge that the Trust’s members are affiliated with the RSS, VHP and its affiliates, the Congress leaders said, adding the Trust’s former general secretary was also his close associate.

“Your silence now in the face of such a crime is unacceptable. It is your duty to ensure accountability and restitution. We urge you to immediately order an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Trust, including the handling of all offerings, including cash, gold, silver,” they said.

They also demanded that the findings and the Trust’s accounts should be made public so that every devotee knows how their offerings have been utilised.

“All those found responsible must be held accountable, irrespective of position or influence. The credibility of your government and the Trust rests on how transparently and swiftly you act. The people of India are watching. Jai Hind!” the Congress leaders said.

Sharing the letter on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also urged the prime minister to break his silence on the issue.

“It is only appropriate that the two LOPs have written to the PM on the Chanda Chori Astha Dhoka involving the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Our joint letter to PM Modi demanding an independent and comprehensive investigation into the financial affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Lakhs of devotees who donated their hard- earned money with faith, devotion and trust are feeling betrayed by the… pic.twitter.com/FxrQA0YDk7 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 19, 2026

“In one of his rare token appearances in the Lok Sabha on Feb 5, 2020, the PM had taken full credit while announcing the establishment of this Trust which has betrayed the faith and devotion of crores of devotees across the country. Pradhan Mantri Chuppi Todo!” Ramesh said in his post while sharing the letter and a video of the prime minister speaking in Parliament while announcing the formation of the Trust.