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Home / India / Rahul launches ‘Satyagraha’ portal to unify public grievances, protests

Rahul launches ‘Satyagraha’ portal to unify public grievances, protests

Mamata backs CJP’s campaign against CEC

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Congress leader’s cryptic post comes amid the SIR row and reported objections by election commissioners. Image credit/PTI file
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Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a digital platform called ‘Satyagraha’ to bring together protests from across the country, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee backed the Cockroach Janta Party’s agitation seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.Rahul has invited students, farmers, women, Dalits, tribals and other groups protesting over local and national issues to register their movements and put their demands on an interactive map.

The Congress leader said people raising their voices over different issues were often left fighting on their own. The website, he said, was an attempt to bring such campaigns together and allow groups facing similar problems to find each other.

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Those registering on the platform can provide details of their organisation and the issue behind their protest. Rahul has also offered to take up their causes in Parliament, through letters or by joining them on the ground, depending on the requirement.

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Launching the initiative a day after Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Rahul invoked his philosophy of Satyagraha, and said that the strength of a struggle increased when people stood together.

In an accompanying video, Rahul said protests were taking place in different parts of the country over various issues like students’ concerns, women safety and inflation. He said the platform had been created to consolidate information about these movements instead of allowing each campaign to remain isolated.

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The launch came a day after Banerjee extended her support to the CJP agitation in Delhi and Mumbai demanding the CEC’s removal. After returning from an INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, Banerjee told reporters at the Kolkata airport that she stood with the CJP, youngsters and students associated with its movement. She also appealed for an end to what she described as atrocities.

X handle may be taken down: Dipke

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke later thanked Banerjee for backing the agitation and urged people to join the movement. “Thank you @MamataOfficial ma’am for extending your support to the cockroach movement! All Indians need to come together to save democracy!” Dipke had said in a post on X.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien also shared the post, which was later made inaccessible, with X displaying a message saying the content was restricted due to local regulations. The TMC leader alleged that a “scared” government was behind the restriction.

Sharing O’Brien’s post, Dipke said, “Won’t be surprised if the government takes down my handle before October 10.”

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