Rahul presents new motorcycle to man who lost two-wheeler during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi presented a man from Bihar’s Darbhanga district with a new motorcycle after his two-wheeler was lost during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

The party shared on its X handle a video of Shubham Saurabh, who narrated his story, proudly flaunting the keys to his motorcycle, handed over by Gandhi himself.

“When Rahul Gandhi took out a bike rally in Darbhanga, I had lent my motorcycle to security personnel accompanying him. I was distraught to learn later that my bike was misplaced,” Saurabh said.

“Two days ago, I received a telephone call from someone not known to me. He said Rahul Gandhi wanted to present me with a new motorcycle in Patna on September 1,” he added.

The youth shared the news with his father. Though they were both incredulous to begin with, they decided to visit the state capital on the day Gandhi wound up ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ with a march.

They were asked to wait at the Income Tax Roundabout, where the Congress leader, on his way to Gandhi Maidan, made a brief stopover to hand over the keys to the youngster.

“I am happy to get a brand new motorcycle, the same model as the one I lost. I am touched by the gesture coming from such a senior leader,” Saurabh added.