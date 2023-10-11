Rahul Gandhi raises suicide by farmers, Vyapam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Madhya Pradesh Government of corruption and mismanagement. At a rally in Shahdol, he quoted from LK Advani’s memoir where he apparently said the “original laboratory” of the BJP-RSS was not Gujarat, but Madhya Pradesh.

Talking about the Vyapam scam, he said: “The future of one crore youth is being ruined in Vyapam, 40 people have been killed and MBBS seats have been sold.”

Rahul further said: “18,000 farmers have died by suicide in 18 years… their leaders urinate on adivasis.” He said the first thing the Congress would do in Madhya Pradesh after winning the elections would be to order a caste census.

