Rahul rejects govt pitch on FCRA Bill, seeks Shah in House

Advertisement

Rahul is learnt to have asked Rijiju whether Shah would come to Parliament and respond to the Opposition's question on who ordered the firing on agitating students at Jantar Mantar during the anti-NEET paper leak protests.

Advertisement

The meeting between Rahul and Rijiju, held in the former's chamber in Parliament, was seen as a confidence-building measure. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present, the sources said.

Advertisement

The meeting took place amid speculation that the session may not run its full course till August 13 and could be adjourned sine die well before that date.

Shah has not attended Parliament since the session began on July 20, which coincided with the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to Parliament over the NEET paper leak issue. The march led to a police crackdown on protesting students, with several of them receiving pellet-gun injuries.

Advertisement

Since then, the Congress-led Opposition has been demanding Shah's presence in the Lok Sabha and an explanation for the police action against protesters.

The FCRA (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes strict new regulations for foreign-funded NGOs, charities and religious groups. It seeks to establish a government-appointed designated authority to take over assets built with foreign funds if an organisation's registration lapses, is cancelled or is surrendered.

Meanwhile, the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill-2026, which was listed for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, is expected to be taken up on Thursday.

It replaces the June 2026 ordinance providing tax relief to foreign portfolio investors on government securities, expands electronics manufacturing tax incentives until March 2041, and updates provisions tied to the new Income-tax Act, 2025 effective April 1, 2026.