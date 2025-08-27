DT
PT
Home / India / Rahul rides motorcycle with Priyanka on pillion seat during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is also joined the yatra on Wednesday
article_Author
PTI
Muzaffarpur, Updated At : 01:30 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
In this image released on Aug. 26, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bihar. (@INCIndia/X via PTI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district during the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother’s motorcycle.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Yadav rode the motorcycles as the yatra entered Muzaffarpur from Darbhanga district, with people lining the streets to welcome them.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram and will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is also joined the yatra on Wednesday.

Gandhi and Yadav, on August 24, also rode motorcycles during the yatra in Araria in Purnea district.

Addressing a rally in Darbhanga on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said people must protect their right to vote to safeguard the Constitution.

“The special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar has exposed the BJP and the EC, and so people are calling leaders of the saffron party ‘vote chor’ (vote thief),” he claimed.

“BJP leaders are indulging in ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) through the Election Commission. People must come forward to protect their right to vote and also to protect the Constitution,” Gandhi added.

