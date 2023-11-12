Rahul: Time to bring back people-centric governance

PTI

New Delhi, November 11

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was time to usher back an era of people-centric governance across India as he claimed that the BRS government was “incapable” of providing for the needs of the people of Telangana.

Rahul also shared a video on his YouTube channel of his recent visit to the house of a family of a farmer who committed suicide in 2020 in Telangana.

In his post along with the video, the former Congress chief stressed the party’s guarantees in Telangana.

“Mahatma Gandhi had once said, the most important voice is the one last in the line. Kummari Chandrayya’s was one such voice. And the ‘Dorala’ BRS government failed him. He was a small farmer from Telangana, struggling to make ends meet and burdened by loans. He died by suicide, leaving behind his family,” Rahul said and shared the video of his visit to the family of the deceased farmer.

“Had he been given government support at the right time, he would have been alive and amongst his loved ones. ‘Dorala’ government like that of the BRS and the BJP is incapable of providing for the needs of the people of Telangana,” the Congress leader claimed.

“Would a Congress government make a difference? Absolutely, yes!” he said. He asserted that the Congress guarantees were a manifestation of the aspirations of crores of such voices, who stand last in the line.

#Congress #Rahul Gandhi #Telangana