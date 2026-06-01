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Home / India / Rahul to launch students’ protest from Kota today

Rahul to launch students’ protest from Kota today

Congress plans to expand campaign beyond paper leaks

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during a meeting. Image credit/PTI File
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will launch the party’s nationwide “Chhatron Ki Goonj” (students’ echo) campaign in Kota, Rajasthan’s coaching hub, on Wednesday, with the Congress seeking to broaden the debate on education beyond recurring paper leaks and recruitment irregularities.
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Ahead of the event, Gandhi held an extensive meeting with leaders of the Indian Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), during which the party outlined the key themes of the campaign, said sources.

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While issues such as paper leaks and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) will remain central to the outreach programme, the Congress has decided to widen its focus to include rising education costs, mental health concerns among students, the condition of government schools and colleges, centralisation of examinations and what it describes as the ‘saffronisation’ of education.

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According to sources, the party wants to move the conversation beyond criticism and place greater emphasis on proposals aimed at strengthening the education system and addressing challenges faced by students across the country.

In a message shared ahead of the rally, Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of failing to safeguard the interests of the youth and alleged that repeated paper leaks, examination mismanagement, cancelled recruitment drives, rising fees and privatisation were damaging the future of millions of students.

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“The future of the youth will determine the future of the nation,” Gandhi said, while calling upon students to participate in the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign and join the rally in Kota.

Sources said the Congress was also planning a student outreach programme linked to Gandhi’s journey to Kota. Students are expected to board the train at different stations en route and interact directly with the Leader of Opposition, sharing their concerns about examinations, education and employment.

The party believes the interactions will help bring student voices to the forefront and shape its campaign on education-related issues.

Gandhi is scheduled to reach Kota around 7.30 pm and address the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” mega rally at Shri Ram Rangmanch, Dussehra Maidan.

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