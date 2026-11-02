Rahul 'toolkit' of foreign forces seeking to destabilise India, alleges BJP chief

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was leading those behind "anarchy" in the country, acting as a "toolkit" of foreign forces seeking to destabilise India.

Addressing a gathering after leading a march in Kolkata to counter the INDIA bloc's campaign against "vote theft", he accused the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha of working at the behest of foreign powers that had "engineered" unrest in Nepal and other neighbouring countries.

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"Rahul Gandhi is a toolkit of those forces which engineered the unrest in Nepal and other neighbouring countries. He is leading those forces who are behind the anarchy across the country," Nabin alleged.

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He claimed that Gandhi was being "used" by foreign-backed forces to create instability in India. "Rahul Gandhi has no vision; he will be responsible for the Congress' complete wipeout." The BJP chief also questioned the Congress leader's political stance, pointing out that he had criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal during the Assembly elections but was now sharing a platform with its leaders.

"During the Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi came here and spoke against corruption and misrule of the Mamata Banerjee regime. Now both are sharing the stage," he said.

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Nabin claimed that had the Congress and Gandhi learnt lessons from their electoral failures, they would not have raised "baseless allegations" against the Election Commission.

Only when they lose polls, the Congress and its INDIA bloc constituents question constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission, and the conduct of polls through EVMs, Nabin claimed.

"If you have a problem with the poll process, why are you not questioning the election process in Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the opposition forces have won," Nabin asked and accused the opposition parties of disrespecting the people's mandate.

Earlier in the day, Nabin led a march in Kolkata that was joined by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the party's state unit president Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

The BJP has launched 'Save Democracy, End Anarchy' marches across the nation as a counter-offensive to the INDIA bloc's campaign demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and "vote theft".

The march in Kolkata began at College Street and proceeded towards Dharmatala in central parts of the city, with hundreds of BJP supporters joining the rally.