Rahul trying to destabilise India on lines of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh: Anurag Thakur

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his latest allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Thakur accused the Congress of undermining democratic and constitutional bodies and “hatching a conspiracy to destabilise India” along the lines of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Thakur questioned why Gandhi was not taking legal recourse if he truly had evidence to support his claims of vote theft.

Thakur said that the Congress leader was afraid to put his allegations on record, fearing he would be exposed once again for lying.

He said Rahul had often been pulled up by the Supreme Court and other courts in the past for making unsubstantiated allegations.

“Why is Rahul Gandhi repeatedly levelling unsubstantiated allegations against the Election Commission of India? Is this part of the Congress’s conspiracy to destabilise India, at the behest of the toolkit by undermining Constitution and democratic institutions and creating chaos in the country on the lines of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh?”Anurag Thakur said, responding to Rahul Gandhi’s fresh allegations of vote theft in Karnataka.

The EC has rejected the charges levelled by Gandhi. Thakur said Gandhi came with the promise of a hurling a hydrogen bomb, but ended up “indulging in drama and theatrics, with no evidence to back up his claims.”