Rahul visits Kedarnath

- Congress ex-president and MP Rahul Gandhi (left) paid obeisance at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday
- The Congress leader reached there in a private helicopter and was greeted by the temple’s priests and Congress workers
- Kedarnath temple, situated at an altitude of 3,584 metre in the hill state of Uttarakhand, is part of the Char Dhams
- When the Kedarnath temple opened for pilgrims in April this year after the winter break, the first puja was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's 49th ton, India's 8th win
Virat equals Sachin’s ODI record | Team’s winning streak con...
On Bastar poll eve, memories of deadliest Naxal attack linger
Decade after Jhiram Ghati massacre, kin await answers