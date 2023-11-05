Rahul vows loan waiver guarantee for farmers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today guaranteed loan waiver for farmers in Chhattisgarh, procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre and a salary increase from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per year for agricultural labourers if his party returns to power in the state.

Gandhi promised this in a post on X along with a video of his recent interaction with paddy farmers and agricultural labourers in Kathiya village of Chhattisgarh. Gandhi was recently seen helping some cultivators at the village near Raipur in harvesting paddy and saying that the pro-farmer “model” of his party’s government in Chhattisgarh would be replicated across India. CM Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM TS Singh Deo had accompanied Gandhi. Posting the video of his interaction with the farmers on his YouTube channel, Gandhi said he got a chance to go to Kathiya village in Chhattisgarh and interact with the farmers and help them in the fields. “Tried my hand at harvesting paddy”, he said.

The farmers seemed satisfied with the facilities provided by the state government, Gandhi said. The full price of the crop and financial assistance had brought a lot of change in their lives, he added.

In the post, Gandhi said he learnt about paddy harvesting from farmer brothers of Chhattisgarh and got to know about their incomes.

#Chhattisgarh #Congress #Rahul Gandhi