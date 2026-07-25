Rahul warns PM after Pradhan exit: RSS has hollowed out education, to take up Shah’s role in student violence in Parliament

Hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the CJP withdrew its agitation after the Centre accepted its all demands, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the development as a victory for students but said the fight was far from over. Demanding action against those responsible for the July 20 lathi-charge and pellet firing on students besides an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul also accused the RSS of capturing and hollowing out India’s education system, with the Prime Minister acting as the system’s “operator”.

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Addressing a press conference outside 10 Janpath, Rahul said Pradhan’s resignation had become inevitable as he had turned into a symbol of destruction, incompetence and failure of India’s education system. He, however, maintained that merely removing one minister would not fix the crisis.

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Alleging that the education system had been systematically captured, privatised and weakened over the years, Rahul said both the RSS and the Prime Minister were responsible for its present state.

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Calling Modi the “operator” of the system, he reiterated that the Prime Minister must apologise to the country’s students. “This is a warning from the students and the Opposition. You cannot run India the way you have been running it. This country, its institutions and the Constitution belong to the people of India, not to you,” he said.

Asked about the Opposition’s next move in Parliament, Rahul said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be held directly responsible for the violence against students. Alleging that Shah had authorised the use of pellet guns and force against protesters, Rahul said, “we will not accept our own forces shooting at the future of India.”

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He asserted that the issue would become a major flashpoint during the Monsoon Session, while adding that the Congress would decide its parliamentary strategy in consultation with INDIA bloc partners as part of the Opposition’s collective discipline.

Rahul said the students’ agitation was not merely against one minister but a reaction to years of attacks on the country’s education system, rising unemployment and the growing privatisation of education.

He alleged that while the Prime Minister bore responsibility, it was the RSS that had carried out the ideological assault by capturing the education system and hollowing it out from within.

Describing the crisis as much deeper than a single resignation, Rahul said India’s education system, job creation mechanism, institutions and even the media had been systematically weakened, the consequences of which were now visible across the country. At a time of serious economic challenges, he said, institutions were needed more than ever, warning that the present unrest was only the beginning if corrective measures were not taken.

”What has happened today is just one step in a much deeper problem. If the government continues on this path, what is happening today will happen ten times over,” he said.

Rahul also made it clear that the Congress-led ‘Chatron Ki Goonj’ campaign would continue despite the CJP calling off its agitation.

“Our programme will continue because these are long-standing issues. We will continue to raise them,” he said, indicating that the Opposition would keep pressing for accountability over the handling of the student protests.

Thanking students across the country, Rahul said the Congress had wholeheartedly supported the agitation from the outset and would continue to stand with them.

“Wherever students need my support, I am ready. We supported this protest wholeheartedly and are here to protect the students of India and the future of India,” he said.

Calling the present political battle one between “the past and the future”, Rahul said, “this is a fight between Narendra Modi and the RSS on one side and the future of India on the other. We are confident that the future of India will defeat the past.”