A row erupted on Friday after police’s ‘security conditions document’ for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event here referred to observations regarding organisers’ responsibility in the report of the Verma Commission formed after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in 1991.

Police said that the report was referenced only to explain event organisers’ responsibility in security matters. The Congress, however, targeted the ruling BJP over the mention and raised the issue of the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) security of Rahul Gandhi.

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The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will be holding his youth outreach programme Chhatron Ki Goonj in Indore on Saturday.

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According to the Congress, the police’s security conditions document stated that the “Verma Commission report has analysed the role of event organisers and local political activists in great depth and detail” and the “Commission clarified that the organisers’ irresponsible attitude was the primary reason for the security breakdown in the Sriperumbudur incident on May 21, 1991.”

Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul’s father, was assassinated in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991. The Verma Commission’s mandate was to probe the security lapses that led to the assassination.

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Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari claimed that this was the first time the police had mentioned Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination in security conditions document for a party event, and it revealed the ruling BJP’s intentions.

“First, the government withdrew Rahul Gandhi’s SPG security (in 2019), and now his father’s assassination is being cited while granting permission for his event,” Patwari said.

The BJP was abusing its power to obstruct the event, he alleged.

State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Singh Yadav refuted the allegation and claimed that the Congress was not providing accurate information to the police and administration regarding the number of people expected to attend the event and other details.

“The Verma Commission report has been cited to ensure foolproof arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s event. Otherwise, if any untoward incident happens, the Congress will immediately blame the government,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said that Rahul Gandhi enjoys Z-plus security, and police officials were holding meetings with the organisers about security arrangements.

“The document cites the Verma Commission report as a reference, which outlines the responsibilities of organisers of such events,” he said.

According to the Congress, the police security conditions require that the organisers must deploy a minimum of 1,500 volunteers, including at least 500 women, and the police will have the right to restrict entry if the gathering exceeds the approved capacity.

The conditions also state that no objectionable or provocative pictures, banners, posters, or hoardings will be displayed and no inflammatory or derogatory remarks will be made against any religion, caste, community, or political or non-political organisation that could hurt anyone’s religious sentiments, the party said.