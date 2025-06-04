Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a fresh swipe at the Prime Minister, saying “Narendra surrendered” during Operation Sindoor after US President Donald Trump asked him to do so — a remark that provoked the BJP into firing “Pakistan, China agent” salvo at the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.

Advertisement

“I know the BJP, RSS people well. Pressurise them a little and they retreat. Trump called up the PM and said to him — ‘Narendra surrender’ and Modi ji followed Trump’s cue,” Gandhi said accusing the government of agreeing to cessation of hostilities with Pakistan under US pressure.

The government has denied any mediation in cessation and said it was reached bilaterally.

Advertisement

Gandhi also said during the 1971 war, then PM Indira Gandhi had told the US that she would proceed with what was in national interest.

LoP accused of insulting late PM Indira Gandhi The BJP on Tuesday accused Rahul of insulting late PM Indira Gandhi by failing to remove his shoes while paying tribute to her at the Congress office in Bhopal. “Rahul did not remove his shoes while paying tribute to his grandmother. This goes against our cultural values,” said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

“This is their (BJP’s) character. Since freedom movement days, they have been habituated to writing apologies. The Congress never surrendered, Gandhi ji, JL Nehru, Sardar Patel were not the surrender category people. They fought super powers,” said Gandhi who was in Bhopal today as part of Congress’ organisational unit rejuvenation campaign.

Advertisement

The BJP hit back with national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra accusing Gandhi of “insulting” Operation Sindoor, armed forces and the country with his comments.

“The kind of language Gandhi is using...I have full suspicion that he is a paid agent of China or Pakistan. It was the same Rahul and his family that was caught spying against India under the Chinese tent during India-China logjam over Doklam. No civilised politician or opposition leader would ever use a word like ‘surrender’ when it comes to talking about their own country,” Patra said.