Raiganj encounter: BJP backs police action, opposition questions encounter culture

The killing of the prime accused in the rape and murder of his 12-year-old niece in a police encounter in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district has triggered a political controversy, with the ruling BJP defending the police action and opposition leaders questioning the growing use of encounter killings. While Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the police had acted in self-defence and maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes such as rape and murder, Trinamool Congress leaders Kunal Ghosh and Kalyan Banerjee stressed that the rule of law and due process must be upheld.

The accused, identified as Dilip Roy, was killed in an exchange of fire with police in Raiganj in the early hours of Monday.

Police said Roy allegedly opened fire at the team, prompting personnel to retaliate in self-defence. He sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Reacting to the encounter, TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said those accused of rape and murder deserved the harshest punishment but insisted that legal procedures must be followed.

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Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, defended the police, saying they had responded according to the circumstances and opened fire only when attacked. He said the police did not shoot every accused but retaliated when their personnel came under attack.

Adhikari said he had given the police a free hand to act firmly in cases involving rape and murder, drug trafficking, narcotics smuggling and illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, without having to seek prior permission from their superiors. He also called for strict action against those involved in attacks during religious events.

Taking a swipe at the previous regimes, the Chief Minister accused 34 years of Left rule and 15 years of TMC governance of damaging West Bengal’s cultural traditions and said his government was working to restore them.

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However, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised what he described as the import of the encounter culture associated with Uttar Pradesh into West Bengal. He said the state had traditionally believed in the rule of law and that the killing was not in accordance with legal principles.

“Those who are guilty should be punished through the legal system, but carrying out encounters is not right,” Banerjee said, warning that everyone involved in the incident would eventually be held accountable.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also opposed the police action, cautioning against giving law enforcement agencies an unrestricted mandate to carry out encounters.

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He said the government’s decision to grant the police a free hand was a matter of responsibility, but warned that allowing police personnel to open fire on their own could undermine law and order. Questioning the credibility of encounter claims in Bengal, Chowdhury said the recurring narratives surrounding such incidents only fuelled suspicion.

He maintained that encounters based merely on suspicion could not be justified and that the country’s legal and judicial system must be protected.

The Raiganj encounter came just few days after, the Gaighata encounter where the main accused in the rape and murder case was killed in a police encounter.