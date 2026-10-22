Raihan Vadra photo row escalates as Bikaner House cites policy violation, BJP attacks Priyanka

The controversy over the removal of photographs from an exhibition by Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at Bikaner House intensified on Thursday, with the venue defending its decision and BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launching a sharp political attack on the Congress leader.

In its first detailed official response, the Bikaner House Management Society said certain photographs displayed at Raihan’s exhibition, No Idea Is Final, were found to be “inconsistent” with its policy and that their removal was therefore requested. It clarified that photographs complying with the policy continued to be displayed.

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The statement came a day after Raihan alleged that the venue had asked him to remove 74 of the 105 photographs shortly before the exhibition opened. The images included photographs documenting recent youth and student protests in Delhi.

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He also said that two photographs featuring the National Flag were among those objected to.

Bikaner House’s booking policy bars political content from exhibitions and allows the management to cancel an event if it does not conform to the approved proposal or applicable policy. The policy also grants the management the right to postpone or cancel an exhibition without assigning a reason.

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Raihan, however, has questioned the timing of the decision, saying that the exhibition proposal had been approved earlier and that its layout had been shared with the management days before the opening. The exhibition, which features wildlife, abstract and street photography, in addition to images of protests, will continue at Bikaner House until October 25.

The controversy also prompted a political response from Bhandari. Targeting Priyanka, he alleged that there were “different ways” to launch her son but accused her of using the Tricolour as a cover for what he described as a false narrative. He cited Bikaner House’s policy barring political content and said that such material had to be removed immediately.

Bhandari went further, asking whether Priyanka had lost faith in her brother, Rahul Gandhi, and alleging that she was seeking to launch Raihan politically. He also claimed that her reaction exposed an ongoing “full-on fight” between Rahul and Priyanka within the Congress.

However, the management’s statement does not identify the specific photographs that were removed or explicitly describe them as political content, leaving the precise basis for the objection at the centre of the continuing controversy.